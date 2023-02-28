Coup bombshell predicted: Trump will be indicted, says DOJ vet in 2023

Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the Georgia criminal election probe into Donald Trump, with the grand jury foreperson saying they are recommending multiple indictments. Katyal telling Melber there is “strong” evidence “we will see an indictment of the former president.” (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariFeb. 28, 2023