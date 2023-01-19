IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Coup bomb goes off: Trump, Navarro face damning evidence in backlash to MAGA era I The Beat

The Beat with Ari

Coup bomb goes off: Trump, Navarro face damning evidence in backlash to MAGA era I The Beat

10:26

As prosecutors weigh potential indictments for the attempted coup to overturn the 2020 election, the three federal probes into Donald Trump may ultimately catch up with him or his aides. Indicted Trump aide Peter Navarro revealed part of the 2020 plot to MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, while four other Trump allies told Melber about their dealings with Mueller probe in a joint, Emmy-nominated interview, which probed the allegations and indicted crimes trailing Donald Trump. Those newsworthy interviews are a few of the moments featured in a highlight reel of the show’s five years on air, which MSNBC marked for “The Beat with Ari Melber” achieving a billion streams. That milestone is a “notable feat for a cable news program,” as CNN’s Reliable Sources reports. The reel also includes Maya Wiley, Kamala Harris, Fat Joe, Ice Cube, Anderson Paak, Snoop Dogg and a wide range of Beat guests. (This segment aired on January 18, 2023) Jan. 19, 2023

    Coup bomb goes off: Trump, Navarro face damning evidence in backlash to MAGA era I The Beat

