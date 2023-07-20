Coup bomb goes off as Jack Smith gets former Trump aide talking

Special Counsel Jack Smith closes in on Donald Trump. Former White House aide William Russell, who now works for Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly testified before the coup grand jury, according to NBC News. It marks the latest sign an indictment of Trump may be looming. Former SDNY Chief David Kelley joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)July 20, 2023