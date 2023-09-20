Coup bomb explodes as Trump & aides confess anti-democracy plot in bid to duck prison: Melber report

Georgia RICO defendants blame Donald Trump for their actions and claim they were acting within their duties to overturn the election. Former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 20, 2023