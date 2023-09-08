Coup bomb: Ari Melber on why Trump aide Navarro’s conviction scares Trump from D.C. to GA

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro was convicted for defying a congressional subpoena in the January 6 probe, and faces up to two years in prison. Navarro was first subpoenaed in the probe after his coup revelations in a Jan. 2023 interview on “The Beat.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the guilty verdict that is upending Trumpworld. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 8, 2023