IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lies & charges from Trump to Santos: Aide details lies, indictment & rejected advice in exclusive

    06:06

  • More losing: Blow to Trump as his #1 White House aide dealt massive blow in their joint RICO case

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Coup bomb: Ari Melber on why Trump aide Navarro’s conviction scares Trump from D.C. to GA

    07:28
  • UP NEXT

    Songwriter Jason Isbell ditches drinking, Southern stereotypes and traveling alone

    48:04

  • Indicted Trump faces new foe in 2024: Third party candidate Cornel West

    09:48

  • Trump on edge as coup “sweep” plotter Navarro is convicted in same court where Trump awaits trial

    01:34

  • Coup defiance explodes with Navarro conviction: Ari Melber on 'sweep' confession to guilty verdict

    05:45

  • Bill Maher calls out Amazon, says CA Gov. Newsom must fix Hollywood strike

    08:21

  • Atlanta D.A. wins first clash with Trump co-defendant in Trump RICO case

    05:14

  • DeSantis slumps against quadruple-indicted Trump: Even GOP tired of 'woke wars'

    04:10

  • Jan 6 trial bomb goes off: Insurrection leader gets 22 years, as witness details foolish arrogance

    04:57

  • Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison, longest yet from Jan. 6 insurrection

    05:44

  • Giuliani loses again: Found liable for defaming election workers over 2020 lies

    07:36

  • Coup evidence bomb goes off: Trump’s Jan. 5 Roger Stone outreach echoes amidst smoking gun tape

    07:04

  • Trump's RICO jail nightmare echoes amidst bail and Young Thug disparities

    04:49

  • Trump loses to Jack Smith again: Speedy coup trial ordered, and RICO D.A. demands fast-track trial

    07:37

  • Jon Batiste on performing from NOLA to Biden’s White House and growing up in music

    36:45

  • ‘Weak sauce’: Trump braces for trial as judge knocks indicted aide Navarro’s defense

    04:33

  • Trump loses to Jack Smith again: Coup evidence bomb goes off in March 2024 trial

    08:52

  • Trump’s prison fears rise as indicted chief of staff takes the stand in RICO case

    03:37

The Beat with Ari

Coup bomb: Ari Melber on why Trump aide Navarro’s conviction scares Trump from D.C. to GA

07:28

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro was convicted for defying a congressional subpoena in the January 6 probe, and faces up to two years in prison. Navarro was first subpoenaed in the probe after his coup revelations in a Jan. 2023 interview on “The Beat.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the guilty verdict that is upending Trumpworld. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 8, 2023

  • Lies & charges from Trump to Santos: Aide details lies, indictment & rejected advice in exclusive

    06:06

  • More losing: Blow to Trump as his #1 White House aide dealt massive blow in their joint RICO case

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Coup bomb: Ari Melber on why Trump aide Navarro’s conviction scares Trump from D.C. to GA

    07:28
  • UP NEXT

    Songwriter Jason Isbell ditches drinking, Southern stereotypes and traveling alone

    48:04

  • Indicted Trump faces new foe in 2024: Third party candidate Cornel West

    09:48

  • Trump on edge as coup “sweep” plotter Navarro is convicted in same court where Trump awaits trial

    01:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All