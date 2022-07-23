Convicted: Trump campaign chief Bannon guilty in Jan. 6 case

See the moment when news broke that Trump campaign chief Steve Bannon was found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon was convicted by a jury for defying a congressional subpoena and stonewalling the January 6th Committee. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the case, and gives analysis on what it means for the first Trump aide to be convicted in the January 6th probe. July 23, 2022