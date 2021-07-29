Watch convicted Trump ally fact-checked on 12th MAGA indictment

Trump ally Tom Barrack is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to seven counts, including illegal foreign lobbying and making false statements to the FBI. Barrack is now the 12th Trump ally indicted. Rick Gates, who worked with Barrack on Trump’s Inaugural Committee and pled guilty to federal conspiracy charges in the Mueller probe, joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the bombshell indictment. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti also joins.July 29, 2021