    Contempt: After admitting election plot on TV, Trump aide faces contempt vote

    04:34
    Mo Brooks: Trump asked him to ‘rescind' 2020 results, hold new election

    05:38

  • 'Valuable' Jan 6 Evidence: MAGA Rep Breaks with Trump Over 'Big Lie'

    04:41

  • Isolated: New heat on Clarence Thomas over wife's MAGA rally admission

    07:37

  • Caught on tape: Trump ally Roger Stone bolts 'insurrection headquarters' on Jan. 6

    05:13

  • Friend testifies Capitol rioter was armed during Jan. 6 attack

    02:07

  • 45 in trouble? 'Criminal conspiracy' evidence against Trump revealed

    07:39

  • Trump crime? MAGA riot panel reveals evidence of 'criminal conspiracy'

    03:58

  • Oath Keeper pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy; agrees to cooperate

    01:07

  • Jury selection in first Jan. 6 trial begins

    04:46

  • McQuade memo details Jan. 6 criminal charges Trump could face

    08:18

  • ‘Massive’ Jan. 6 civil suits could be Trump's undoing

    05:55

  • Federal judge: Trump had a ‘tacit agreement’ with Capitol attackers

    04:41

  • Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits

    02:21

  • Frantic January 6th texts to Mark Meadows only a 'sliver' of investigation's evidence

    08:37

  • Trump WH visitor logs turned over

    03:39

  • Text messages reveal new host of characters lobbying Trump before Jan. 6

    06:01

  • 1/6 panel widens probe of 'alternate electors'

    05:20

  • Katyal: New Jan. 6 subpoenas reveal ‘soft coup’ by fake electors plotters

    01:36

  • Closing in on Trump? MAGA riot panel subpoenas fake electors amid stealing scheme

    06:05

04:34

Congress will vote to hold Peter Navarro in contempt, after the Trump aide defied testimony requests from the January 6th committee. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the news -- Navarro is only the fourth person in the probe to face the severe penalty of contempt, which can bring criminal charges from the DOJ -- and airs some of Navarro's past statements on MSNBC about the 2020 election. March 24, 2022

    04:34
    05:38

    04:41

    07:37

    05:13

    02:07

