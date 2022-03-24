Contempt: After admitting election plot on TV, Trump aide faces contempt vote
Congress will vote to hold Peter Navarro in contempt, after the Trump aide defied testimony requests from the January 6th committee. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the news -- Navarro is only the fourth person in the probe to face the severe penalty of contempt, which can bring criminal charges from the DOJ -- and airs some of Navarro's past statements on MSNBC about the 2020 election. March 24, 2022
Contempt: After admitting election plot on TV, Trump aide faces contempt vote
