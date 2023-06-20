Confession to prison? Trump implodes with ‘smoking gun admission’ in Jack Smith’s espionage case

A federal judge has set August 14 as the start date for Donald Trump’s trial in the classified documents case. It comes as Trump admits on TV that he withheld classified documents and only returned “some” of them. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: www.msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)June 20, 2023