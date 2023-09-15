Confession bomb explodes: Trump admits it as federal trial looms

In a new interview, defendant Donald Trump said “I'm allowed to take these documents, classified or not classified,” adding “when I have them, they become unclassified” to Megyn Kelly. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the news and other testimonial evidence that could be relevant in several upcoming trials. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber) Sept. 15, 2023