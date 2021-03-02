IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Biden says U.S. will have enough Covid vaccine doses for every adult by end of May

The Beat with Ari

Common on his music, movies and America’s double standard for Black entertainers

33:19

Oscar- and Grammy-winning hip hop artist Common reflects on music today, his pioneering work as a “conscious" artist, equality and feminism in hip hop, and his new song addressing an American double standard that "loves" Black people as entertainers -- but does not love them when they face discrimination and police violence. This in-depth discussion is the new installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons.March 2, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All