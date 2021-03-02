Common on his music, movies and America’s double standard for Black entertainers

Oscar- and Grammy-winning hip hop artist Common reflects on music today, his pioneering work as a “conscious" artist, equality and feminism in hip hop, and his new song addressing an American double standard that "loves" Black people as entertainers -- but does not love them when they face discrimination and police violence. This in-depth discussion is the new installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons.