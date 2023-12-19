IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Colorado Supreme Court rules Donald Trump ineligible for the 2024 primary ballot after violating Constitution

Colorado Supreme Court kicks Trump off the state's 2024 ballot

12:00

In a bombshell decision, Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump’s candidacy in the state is prohibited on constitutional grounds. Former Prosecutor Kristy Greenberg, Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, former Prosecutor Glenn Kirschner and The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell join to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Dec. 19, 2023

