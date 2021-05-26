Closing in on Trump? Vet of office pursuing Trump Org says DA 'going for indictments'09:25
The Manhattan DA has convened a grand jury to weigh possible charges in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization, according to reporting by The Washington Post. The grand jury is expected to decide whether to indict Trump and other executives at his company. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former DOJ official Andrew Weissmann, MSNBC’s Neal Katyal, and former federal prosecutor Daniel Alonso.