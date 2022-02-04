IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Closing in? MAGA riot panel evidence links call to Trump as Pence slams 45
The Jan. 6 committee probe is escalating after Mike Pence set the record straight and called Trump’s vote stealing plot “un-American.” At the same time, new documents now reveal key details concerning Rep. Jim Jordan’s Jan. 6 call with Trump and the committee is weighing immunity in exchange for testimony from a Trump DOJ official who pushed the “big lie.”
Feb. 4, 2022
