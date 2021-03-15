Citizen ‘Trumpzilla’ losing power as Republicans say his PAC makes no sense

Politico has published a new report detailing how Donald Trump is now “adrift in political exile” and “far from the political godzilla” some Republicans were bracing for. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Politico White House reporter Meridith McGraw and former Trump advisor Sam Nunberg to discuss Trump’s unusual behavior. While McGraw explains he’s largely avoided the public stage and hasn’t followed through on his post-presidency plans, Nunberg asserts “we’re only 50 days out” and that Americans can expect more from the former president.