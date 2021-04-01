Citizen Trump sued by Capitol police officers for role in Jan. 6th insurrection

Nearly three months after the violent insurrection in Washington D.C., two Capitol Hill police officers are suing Donald Trump for what they allege is his role in the January 6th riot. The officers are seeking damages for what they say are physical and emotional injuries, citing Trump’s own words to say he “inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted… the insurrectionist mob.” MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the implications of the lawsuit with former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.