IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chilling: The Pelosi attack amid rising threats to lawmakers

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Closing in on Trump? Criminal probes intensify amid historic subpoena

    03:23

  • 'He failed': Woodward reveals Trump's 'danger' in newly released tapes

    12:37

  • Never again: See Trump's own appointee reject his candidacy over Jan. 6 'red line'

    08:17

  • From Obama's only Trump meeting to a 'Van Gogh JFK,' see dazzling A.I. tech upending politics

    11:36

  • DOJ busts through Trump's insurrection 'privilege' wall: Report

    08:01

  • Dems deploy Obama to stump: Insider reveals what to expect

    04:34

  • Scandal: Trump loyalist could sink Trump's entire company as criminal trial starts

    05:49

  • Cyndi Lauper on pop, feminism, women’s rights and her resurgence in the streaming era

    24:06

  • 'Coward' Cruz! Ted Cruz hid in closet amid insurrection then fueled Trump's big lie

    11:41

  • Billy Porter on justice and accountability

    02:32

  • Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare: New historic subpoena on fraud and coup is legally binding

    04:56

  • A blue wave in Texas? "Southern stereotypes" fade in the new South

    15:48

  • Roadmap to coup culpability: Trump hit with historic subpoena

    12:38

  • Prison: Bannon becomes first Trump vet sentenced to prison in a Jan. 6 probe

    04:06

  • From "F*** Trump anthem" to mass protests, new report shows how people power can win

    12:04

  • Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail 

    03:07

  • Trump hit for voter fraud lies; Jan. 6 subpoena hammer to drop soon

    06:03

  • Under the bus? CPAC leader differs with ‘no agenda McConnell’ over ‘old-school’ tactics

    05:33

  • MSNBC anchor and CPAC leader clash over Jan. 6 rioter’s jail ‘re-enactment’ display

    11:13

The Beat with Ari

Chilling: The Pelosi attack amid rising threats to lawmakers

06:23

Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was violently attacked by an intruder at his San Francisco home The attacker assaulted him in the head with a hammer and attempted to tie him up “until Nancy got home.” It comes amid a record number of threats to lawmakers. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss tells MSNBC “We’re in a time where violence is licensed and encouraged by an ex-president” and tells viewers why this is different from historical examples of political violence. “never seen before in American history.”Oct. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Chilling: The Pelosi attack amid rising threats to lawmakers

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Closing in on Trump? Criminal probes intensify amid historic subpoena

    03:23

  • 'He failed': Woodward reveals Trump's 'danger' in newly released tapes

    12:37

  • Never again: See Trump's own appointee reject his candidacy over Jan. 6 'red line'

    08:17

  • From Obama's only Trump meeting to a 'Van Gogh JFK,' see dazzling A.I. tech upending politics

    11:36

  • DOJ busts through Trump's insurrection 'privilege' wall: Report

    08:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All