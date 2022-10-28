Chilling: The Pelosi attack amid rising threats to lawmakers

Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was violently attacked by an intruder at his San Francisco home The attacker assaulted him in the head with a hammer and attempted to tie him up “until Nancy got home.” It comes amid a record number of threats to lawmakers. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss tells MSNBC “We’re in a time where violence is licensed and encouraged by an ex-president” and tells viewers why this is different from historical examples of political violence. “never seen before in American history.”Oct. 28, 2022