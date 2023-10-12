IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Chaos engulfs House as Scalise speakership bid paralyzed by GOP holdouts

The Beat with Ari

Chaos engulfs House as Scalise speakership bid paralyzed by GOP holdouts

Chaos engulfs the House GOP amid the fight for Speaker, as Steve Scalise struggles to win Republican holdouts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports and is joined by co-founder of Punchbowl News Ana Palmer.Oct. 12, 2023

    Chaos engulfs House as Scalise speakership bid paralyzed by GOP holdouts

