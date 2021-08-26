Climate denial is a conspiracy theory – with a playbook rebooted against vaccines

As COVID surges, disinformation against safety measures and vaccines are proving resilient and costly. Political analyst Chai Komanduri says today's playbook against vaccines draws on a long-running GOP war on science. "Climate change denial is a conspiracy theory. It is a belief that the world’s scientific community is lying to you and a group of fossil fuel executives with little scientific training are telling you the truth,” Komanduri says, noting it is thus "a short leap to believe the world’s medical community is lying to you about vaccines.” Komanduri joined MSNBC’s Ari Melber along with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford to discuss this as part of a longer report on the roots of the war on science.Aug. 26, 2021