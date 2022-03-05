Caught on tape: Trump ally Roger Stone bolts 'insurrection headquarters' on Jan. 6
05:13
New, Washington Post footage of convicted Trump ally Roger Stone shows him saying the Jan. 6 riot was a mistake and would be “really bad” for the pro-Trump movement. The footage also shows Stone calling Trump the “greatest single mistake in American history,” after he learned Trump had pardoned Steve Bannon. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports the significance of this bombshell footage.March 5, 2022
