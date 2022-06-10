Caught on tape: GOP leader’s Trump riot flip-flop exposed in new audio

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As the Jan. 6 committee’s prime time public hearings get underway, the evidence is exposing the GOP’s hypocrisy over the insurrection. Though many GOP lawmakers initially condemned the violence on Jan. 6, they have since continued to promote the “big lie” and downplay the violence that occurred. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by The Nation’s Elie Mystal and political activist Michael Hirschorn to discuss.June 10, 2022

