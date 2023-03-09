Carlson’s con exposed: I ‘hate’ Trump and Fox News has been ‘pretending’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson privately expressed contempt for Donald Trump in text messages revealed in court filings as part of the network's ongoing legal battle with Dominion Voting. Former FBI Special agent Asha Rangappa and Editor and Mediaite’s Editor In Chief Aiden McLaughlin join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat.” McLaughlin calling the evidence a “journalistic scandal on a magnitude we haven't seen in a very long time.” (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 9, 2023