IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Leaked texts expose Tucker Carlson in billion dollar scandal: I ‘hate’ Trump

    12:10
  • Now Playing

    Carlson’s con exposed: I ‘hate’ Trump and Fox News has been ‘pretending’

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Murdoch incriminates Fox News anchors in scathing deposition

    05:25

  • Smoking gun evidence rocks Fox News: See Murdoch and Carlson admit Trump lied

    11:57

  • Busted: Fox News caught on secret recording amid billion dollar lawsuit for peddling lies

    07:42

  • Turning on Trump? MAGAWORLD attacks Fox News after they admit Trump’s a liar

    08:02

  • GOP confronted: 'yes to Neo-Nazis, no to drag races' in Tennessee war on free speech

    04:35

  • Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump: Feds eye Trump’s lawyers

    05:42

  • DeSantis eyes ‘Putin’ tactics with crackdown on media

    05:34

  • Lab leak? The raging debate over how Covid started

    07:21

  • Fox News scandal hits Hannity: Watch anchor confronted on air for knowingly peddling MAGA lies

    06:55

  • Fox News ‘lies’ scandal hits boiling point: Murdoch’s ‘Wu Tang’ defense could go up in smoke

    04:30

  • Trump referred for ‘crimes’ as Garland faces Senate spotlight

    11:47

  • Murdoch confession bombshell rocks GOP as leaders duck billion dollar legal scandal

    07:11

  • Busted: Trump and DeSantis caught using censorship to try to cancel the culture

    03:58

  • Fox News chief admits it in bombshell: We went from numbers to 'endorsing' lies

    11:55

  • Murdoch, Hannity admit it: We knew Trump lied and didn’t stop it

    03:43

  • Coup bombshell predicted: Trump will be indicted, says DOJ vet in 2023

    02:50

  • Why magic mushrooms are now legal in Oregon - and 'promising' clues for consciousness | MSNBC

    04:43

  • Fox News bomb goes off: Murdoch confesses they endorsed the lie as billion dollar case heats up

    11:40

The Beat with Ari

Carlson’s con exposed: I ‘hate’ Trump and Fox News has been ‘pretending’

04:16

Fox News host Tucker Carlson privately expressed contempt for Donald Trump in text messages revealed in court filings as part of the network's ongoing legal battle with Dominion Voting. Former FBI Special agent Asha Rangappa and Editor and Mediaite’s Editor In Chief Aiden McLaughlin join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat.” McLaughlin calling the evidence a “journalistic scandal on a magnitude we haven't seen in a very long time.” (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 9, 2023

  • Leaked texts expose Tucker Carlson in billion dollar scandal: I ‘hate’ Trump

    12:10
  • Now Playing

    Carlson’s con exposed: I ‘hate’ Trump and Fox News has been ‘pretending’

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Murdoch incriminates Fox News anchors in scathing deposition

    05:25

  • Smoking gun evidence rocks Fox News: See Murdoch and Carlson admit Trump lied

    11:57

  • Busted: Fox News caught on secret recording amid billion dollar lawsuit for peddling lies

    07:42

  • Turning on Trump? MAGAWORLD attacks Fox News after they admit Trump’s a liar

    08:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All