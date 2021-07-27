Capitol Police officer testifies rioters called him the N-word

The House investigation into the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th is now underway, and Marq Claxton, the director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance, joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to recount testimony from Capitol Police officers, the trauma they faced on January 6th and the GOP’s hypocrisy for blowing off the probe while claiming to back “the blue.” Claxton asserts the people who are promoters of "everything blue" are often the same people that deny "complete and total justice."