Can Trump can be indicted in 2022? Yes, history shows how I MSNBC

New signs that Donald Trump is bracing for possible indictment as his own lawyers are “planning for criminal charges.” In this excerpt of a “Beat” special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the precedent for indicting a president, and draws historical comparisons to Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon, as well as foreign states. Aug. 9, 2022

