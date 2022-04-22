IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Can Putin be ousted from within Russia? Pussy Riot musician and dissident speaks out on war

    09:31
The Beat with Ari

Can Putin be ousted from within Russia? Pussy Riot musician and dissident speaks out on war

09:31

Nadya Tolokonnikova, a founding member of the Russian protest punk band “Pussy Riot” who served time in prison in Siberia for actively speaking out against Putin, discusses her work and the war in Ukraine with MSNBC’s Ari Melber and analyst Bill Kristol. The trio also discuss recent anti-Russian sentiment in the West.April 22, 2022

    Can Putin be ousted from within Russia? Pussy Riot musician and dissident speaks out on war

    09:31
