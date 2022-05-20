IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Can Putin be deposed? New clues in war crimes trials, as Ukraine war grinds on

    08:47
  • UP NEXT

    Tucker Carlson backtracks after peddling a conspiracy theory cited by NY mass shooting suspect

    10:01

  • ‘Fascist demagogue’: Tucker Carlson blames Dems for far-right conspiracy he pushed over 400 times

    04:56

  • ‘A poison’: Tucker Carlson under pressure amid debunked conspiracy theory as Biden slams ‘lies’

    09:17

  • Criminal investigation? DOJ wants Jan. 6 panel transcripts

    01:31

  • ‘Hypersonic weird’: Carville hammers MAGA takeover of GOP and ‘walking massive fraud’

    08:49

  • Under pressure: Tucker Carlson’s debunked conspiracy theory cited by Buffalo shooting suspect

    07:39

  • Exposed: Police bias from Buffalo mass shooter’s arrest to deadly traffic stops in Black America

    11:56

  • 'Traumatizing': Coach reacts to new evidence in HBCU 'racial profiling' incident

    07:06

  • MAGA allies subpoenaed! Trump lawmakers face legal jeopardy amid stonewalling

    11:55

  • Reporter who broke 'Roe' bombshell goes inside SCOTUS amid protests

    11:05

  • Exclusive: Student suing MAGA Gov. DeSantis over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill speaks out

    06:37

  • Trump’s nightmare? Jan. 6 testimony on tape and could go public

    05:52

  • Michigan A.G. takes on SCOTUS: Won't prosecute 'draconian' abortion cases if 'Roe' overturned

    10:11

  • He will sing, but won't sing: Giuliani bails on testifying after 'Masked Singer' cameo

    05:37

  • It was a coup: Jan. 6 investigator says panel will prove riot plot

    04:21

  • From Trump's bigotry to French racism, clashes with Black leaders have long history across the pond

    07:30

  • GQP? Conspiracy theorists, MAGA rally-goer run for office amid fight for democracy

    07:29

  • 'Deflection': Why the MAGA party is obsessed with SCOTUS leak

    11:23

The Beat with Ari

Can Putin be deposed? New clues in war crimes trials, as Ukraine war grinds on

08:47

A Russian soldier accused of shooting a defenseless Ukrainian civilian has been convicted of a war crime after pleading guilty. As the International Criminal Court investigates alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, President Biden has slammed Putin as a “war criminal” and his administration says it supports helping the ICC’s process by gathering evidence. Despite this, the Biden administration remains against fully joining the ICC. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber looks back on significant moments throughout history for lessons for trying war crimes in the present day. Melber also explains why the Biden administration wants to limit the Court, noting “if the rest of the world decides it wants to do more to stop Putin or hold him accountable… it will require even more sacrifice.”May 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Can Putin be deposed? New clues in war crimes trials, as Ukraine war grinds on

    08:47
  • UP NEXT

    Tucker Carlson backtracks after peddling a conspiracy theory cited by NY mass shooting suspect

    10:01

  • ‘Fascist demagogue’: Tucker Carlson blames Dems for far-right conspiracy he pushed over 400 times

    04:56

  • ‘A poison’: Tucker Carlson under pressure amid debunked conspiracy theory as Biden slams ‘lies’

    09:17

  • Criminal investigation? DOJ wants Jan. 6 panel transcripts

    01:31

  • ‘Hypersonic weird’: Carville hammers MAGA takeover of GOP and ‘walking massive fraud’

    08:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All