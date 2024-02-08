IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Can MAGA crush High Court? Pressure on Chief Justice Roberts in Trump coup cases

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    Will ‘loser’ Trump lose again? SCOTUS eyes two Trump coup cases

    10:28

  • DOJ Vet Katyal on Trump losing bid to stop ‘perilous’ criminal trial

    02:03

  • ‘Dead wrong’: Powerful court rejects ‘wild’ Trump claim, sets stage for coup trial

    07:18

  • ‘Loser’ Trump loses again: Court approves criminal trial in historic ruling

    09:56

  • See it: House GOP fails to impeach Mayorkas

    03:22

  • Indicted Trump has Republicans openly plotting election theft: See Jan 6 ally confronted on TV

    12:07

  • Can Taylor Swift beat Trump again in 2024? MAGA haters roasted at another Grammy win

    03:42

  • From Obama chats to Tom Hanks hits, Brian Grazer talks creativity & curiosity with Ari Melber

    47:25

  • U.S. forces strike more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria

    11:56

  • MAGA's 'authoritarian' tactics spread with threats to shred Constitution: Beschloss x Phang

    06:31

  • After losing ‘lies’ case, Trump sparks RNC crisis with botched plot to block Republican voters

    07:29

  • Fox News panics and Hannity admits ‘Swiftie power'

    06:24

  • Trump ended Roe and may lose 2024 for it: Meet Dems running against 'losing' GOP stance

    01:51

  • From Beyonce to Jay-Z, producer Hit-Boy on crafting music’s biggest hits and 2024 Grammys

    06:20

  • Rattled Trump and GOP fail in plot to quash primaries: MAGA elitism report

    11:40

  • See MAGA Republicans exposed for touting Biden bills they opposed: Melber report

    01:10

  • Is Taylor Swift the 'greatest ever'? TV news on Taylor, streaming records, Beatles, Grammys & AI

    10:05

  • 'Loser' Trump loses again: GOP’s Haley 'trusts' jury that hit Trump for $83M over lies & assault

    05:45

  • Trump cruelty drives GOP’s lawless border clash: Kristol-Wyclef on ‘Refugees’

    09:05

The Beat with Ari

Can MAGA crush High Court? Pressure on Chief Justice Roberts in Trump coup cases

07:13

A federal appeals court has rejected Donald Trump’s claim of absolute immunity in the federal coup case. Trump is expected to file an appeal and the Supreme Court will decide whether to take the case. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the high-stakes moment that could hold major political implications. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5) Feb. 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Can MAGA crush High Court? Pressure on Chief Justice Roberts in Trump coup cases

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    Will ‘loser’ Trump lose again? SCOTUS eyes two Trump coup cases

    10:28

  • DOJ Vet Katyal on Trump losing bid to stop ‘perilous’ criminal trial

    02:03

  • ‘Dead wrong’: Powerful court rejects ‘wild’ Trump claim, sets stage for coup trial

    07:18

  • ‘Loser’ Trump loses again: Court approves criminal trial in historic ruling

    09:56

  • See it: House GOP fails to impeach Mayorkas

    03:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All