Can MAGA crush High Court? Pressure on Chief Justice Roberts in Trump coup cases

A federal appeals court has rejected Donald Trump's claim of absolute immunity in the federal coup case. Trump is expected to file an appeal and the Supreme Court will decide whether to take the case. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the high-stakes moment that could hold major political implications. Feb. 8, 2024