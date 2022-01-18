Can Democrats play hardball to finally reform the Senate filibuster?
Democrats began 2022 vowing a new pressure campaign to end obstruction filibusters of voting rights bills. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the effort, and how Pres. Biden and Sen. Schumer must grapple with most Republicans and two Democratic senators thwarting voting rights legislation, with a nod to Pres. Bush and J Cole.Jan. 18, 2022
