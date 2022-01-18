IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • See Republicans Cruz and McConnell called out for MLK hypocrisy

  • 'MAGA weirdos': Obama aide's secret recipe for Dems to win midterms

    Can Democrats play hardball to finally reform the Senate filibuster?

    See Rubio, Graham & McCarthy exposed for hypocrisy on Jan. 6, 'bigot' Trump

  • Voting rights crackdown called out by Talking Heads' David Byrne in MSNBC interview

  • GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz sex crimes probe has a new witness

  • Smoking gun? Foreign plot inspired MAGA insurrection, says DOJ

  • Trump nightmare? First sedition charge in Jan. 6 probe for overthrowing election

  • Meet the first Trump fan indicted for sedition, an anti-Obama zealot

  • As oceans hit record temp, Greenpeace and Javier Bardem team up on climate action

  • See one nurse’s stark warning amid omicron surge: No beds means no beds 

  • Gutless: 'Mini-Trump' DeSantis crushed by 'big Trump' over vaccine

  • To stop Trumpism, Biden must pass this test | MSNBC

  • Outrage! MAGA riot convicts get less jail than non-violent drug users

  • After Trump Org indictment, new D.A. on 'open' Trump probe and justice in NY

  • See Stephen Colbert roast Trump aide for outlining 'criminal' coup on live TV

  • Is America a democracy? MSNBC's Ari Melber on The Breakfast Club

  • 'Craven Cruz' gets owned on live TV after MAGA backlash on riot

  • As police suicides rise, experts call to give mental health help to officers

  • From Maddow radio to Bernie's campaign, Chuck D still 'fighting the power' | Melber Intv.

The Beat with Ari

Can Democrats play hardball to finally reform the Senate filibuster?

Democrats began 2022 vowing a new pressure campaign to end obstruction filibusters of voting rights bills. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the effort, and how Pres. Biden and Sen. Schumer must grapple with most Republicans and two Democratic senators thwarting voting rights legislation, with a nod to Pres. Bush and J Cole.Jan. 18, 2022

