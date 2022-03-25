Can Clarence Thomas be impeached over wife's Trump texts? A Senate veteran explains

After leaked text messages revealed Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, underwent efforts to have Trump’s 2020 election loss challenged, the credibility of the Court is now being called into question. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti to discuss the threat to the Court’s credibility and the fact that Supreme Court Justices are not bound by a code of ethics.March 25, 2022