Senator Joe Manchin has a new response to a Mother Jones report that he’s thinking about leaving the Democratic party, conceding he offered to "switch to be an Independent" if he was being "an embarrassment" to his Democratic colleagues. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by David Corn, who broke this story, to discuss Manchin’s new response and why “his latest spin is also not true.”Oct. 21, 2021