Busted: Watch DeSantis take credit for vax before pandering to conspiracy theorists

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trying to cater to the GOP's anti-vaxxer base by spreading false information about COVID vaccines. DeSantis going on Fox News forming what critics are calling a "shadow CDC" to investigate vaccines. It comes as a new study says COVID vaccines prevented 3 million deaths the U.S. MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows you how DeSantis completely flip-flopped on the issue as speculation on a 2024 run continues.Dec. 15, 2022