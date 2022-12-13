Busted: U.S. “Putin-style drug war” under fire after Brittney Griner release

Brittney Griner is back home in the United States after being freed of Russian custody for allegedly having vape cartridges with cannabis oil. The global story putting new scrutiny on U.S. drug laws — where thousands are jailed for drug possession. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on why the Griner story is renewing calls for criminal Justice reform as many Americans are in prison for decades for pot possession. Dec. 13, 2022