  • Coup bomb goes off: Foreign arrests show peril for Trump

    Busted: U.S. “Putin-style drug war” under fire after Brittney Griner release

    Trump contempt judge rebuked by DOJ vet as Feds ramp up Mar-A-Lago pressure

  • Legal bomb hits Trump: Special counsel eyes contempt in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

  • From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC

  • Trump knew all: Cohen eyes Trump himself after company guilty of crimes

  • Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out

  • As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC

  • Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play

  • Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

  • Trump's 'legal jeopardy': Major loss in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

  • Mar-A-Lago nightmare: Trump dealt major blow in criminal case

  • Obama vs. MAGA Hate: Ari Melber on debunking lies and Jay-Z’s political history lesson (MSNBC)

  • Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

  • Trump's dinner 'disaster': Ye, anti-Semite meeting engulfs GOP

  • Michael Moore: Convicted Oath Keepers leaders like “Larry and Curly Arnold”

  • Jeff Goldblum on 'insect politics,' weird roles, dream directors, Judaism, jazz & Xmas music

  • Trump's "toxic" wing causes chaos in House

  • See Trump-Ye-supremacist dinner shredded by Ari Melber on MSNBC

  • Basquiat revolution: From policing to parties, family & Fab 5 Freddy recount artist's work (2022)

Busted: U.S. “Putin-style drug war” under fire after Brittney Griner release

Brittney Griner is back home in the United States after being freed of Russian custody for allegedly having vape cartridges with cannabis oil. The global story putting new scrutiny on U.S. drug laws — where thousands are jailed for drug possession. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on why the Griner story is renewing calls for criminal Justice reform as many Americans are in prison for decades for pot possession.  Dec. 13, 2022

