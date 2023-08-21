Busted: Trump vet Roger Stone caught on tape - admits Trump lost while lying about the ‘steal’

In new video, Trump adviser and ally Roger Stone admits Donald Trump “lost” the election while pushing the Jan. 6 plan. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Aug. 21, 2023