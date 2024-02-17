Busted: Trump ordered to pay millions in civil fraud case

The judge who presided over a civil fraud trial against Donald Trump ordered the former president, his sons, business associates and company to pay more than $350 million in damages and temporarily limited their ability to do business in New York. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Senior Editor at Forbes Dan Alexander, Investigative Reporter Russ Buetner, former SDNY prosecutor Kristy Greenberg and The Bulwark's Bill Kristol. Feb. 17, 2024