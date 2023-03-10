Busted: Trump lawyer admits the big lie amid reckoning on conspiracy theories

Another figure who promoted Donald Trump’s stolen election lies is facing legal scrutiny. Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who represented Trump after his 2020 election loss, admitted that she knowingly misrepresented facts in several of her public claims about widespread voter fraud, including during an appearance on “The Beat.” MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Jan. 6 accountability and is joined by New York Times Legal Writer Emily Bazelon. Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 10, 2023