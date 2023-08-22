Busted: Trump & co-defendants begin surrendering for arrest in Georgia

Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. It comes as John Eastman also surrenders in Georgia. Former RNC Chair joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Aug. 22, 2023