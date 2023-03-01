Busted: Trump and DeSantis caught using censorship to try to cancel the culture

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on GOP attacks on free speech, as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis face scrutiny for their government censorship efforts.March 1, 2023

