  • 'Bogus' MAGA scheme hits Congress: Fake Trump electors subpoenaed

    Busted: See shameless GOP leaders taking credit for Biden law they obstructed

    MAGA party lawmakers banning books to ease 'white discomfort'

  • CBD oil from marijuana linked to lower Covid rates

  • 'Oncoming train': Gaetz alleged sex crimes bombshell exposed

  • Fox News lies debunked: Viewers know less than if they watched no news at all

  • So much losing: Judge who dealt MAGA losses on Obamacare, voting, to leave SCOTUS

  • SCOTUS bombshell paves way for first Black woman on court, after Biden pledge

  • Trumpworld scandal explodes: Feds eye scheme

  • See Trump denialism debunked by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson

  • 'Brazen... conspiracy': Trump legal team committed 'fraud' with election scheme

  • Trump lawyers need lawyers: 45 aide admits to fake electors plot, Giuliani led it

  • Trump electors plot implodes: Giuliani and the admission that may haunt 45

  • MAGA confession: Trump lawyer admits fraudulent electors plot

  • Jan. 6 rally leader turns on Trump: Would not vote for him again

  • Trump White House aide pressed on Trump fans' violent attacks on police

  • Fraud: See Jan. 6 witnesses confronted with coup evidence on TV

  • Before the Trump coup attempt, a chilling, prescient warning

  • Trump is the 'first sedition POTUS': Watergate icon says Trump worse than criminal Nixon

  • Trump faces new criminal grand jury request from D.A. investigating his Georgia election plot

The Beat with Ari

Busted: See shameless GOP leaders taking credit for Biden law they obstructed

President Biden was scheduled to visit Pittsburgh to tout his infrastructure plans and address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure when a bridge in the city collapsed hours ahead of his trip. This comes as GOP leaders are claiming credit for Biden’s popular spending plan.Jan. 29, 2022

