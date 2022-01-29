Busted: See shameless GOP leaders taking credit for Biden law they obstructed
President Biden was scheduled to visit Pittsburgh to tout his infrastructure plans and address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure when a bridge in the city collapsed hours ahead of his trip. This comes as GOP leaders are claiming credit for Biden’s popular spending plan.Jan. 29, 2022
'Bogus' MAGA scheme hits Congress: Fake Trump electors subpoenaed
