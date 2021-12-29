IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: John Madden, legendary NFL broadcaster and Super Bowl-winning coach, dies at 85

Busted: Indicted Trump aide Bannon sees Jan. 6 'playbook' leaked by ally

11:35

Trump ally Steve Bannon is indicted and awaiting trial for hiding evidence about his January 6th plotting. Now, one of his accomplices, Trump veteran Peter Navarro, has leaked information detailing the plan to rally Congressional Republicans to interfere with certifying Biden’s 2020 election win. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist Chai Komanduri to discuss the revelation and Navarro’s comments likening the effort to the “Green Bay Sweep.” Dec. 29, 2021

