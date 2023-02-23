Busted in court, Tucker gets Jan. 6 tapes from his ‘puppet’ Kevin McCarthy

Speaker Kevin McCarthy handed Jan. 6 footage to Fox host Tucker Carlson, who has blasted the Speaker as a “puppet” and lobbyist. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the wider clash over the facts of the convicted sedition of January 6, how GOP leaders have shifted their position on the attack, and why the issue matters – along with some of the odd “puppet” themes in the relationship between these two men. Former RNC Chair Michael Steele joins “The Beat.”Feb. 23, 2023