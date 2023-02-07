IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Busted: GOP plots controversial cuts as McCarthy tested

06:46

House Republicans eyeing cuts to social security and food assistance programs. It comes as leaked audio obtained by CNN reveals Mike Pence pushing to revive the controversial Bush-era idea to privatize social security. The Washington Post’s Libby Cassey and The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg join Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Feb. 7, 2023

