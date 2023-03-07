IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Busted: Fox News caught on secret recording amid billion dollar lawsuit for peddling lies

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on a bombshell leak in the billion dollar legal earthquake rocking Fox News and its Chief Rupert Murdoch. The New York Times obtaining a recording of a Zoom meeting with Fox’s CEO and the network’s top anchors, which reveals an internal panic over losing viewers for reporting accurate facts. CEO Suzanne Scott saying “if we hadn’t called Arizona… our ratings would have been even bigger.” (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 7, 2023

