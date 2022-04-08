Busted: Don Jr. texted Trump aide with plot to steal election

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Newly revealed text messages show Donald Trump Jr. reached out to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows with a plot to steal the election, according to reporting by CNN. NBC has not matched this reporting. This comes as the leader of the far-right group known as the Proud Boys admits to the plot to storm the Capitol on January 6. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance discuss the significance of Donald Trump Jr.’s text messages and the latest in the Jan. 6 probe.  April 8, 2022

