Busted and panicking: Trump sent apparent threat to Attorney General after search

Legal heat on Donald Trump intensifying as The New York Times reports on an unusual backchannel message Trump sent to Attorney General Garland, saying "the country is on fire" and adding he wants to help "reduce the heat." It comes amid an “unprecedented” rise in threats to the FBI after Trump's Mar-A-Lago home was legally searched. Former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa says it's wrong for a search subject to send that kind of message, adding: “It was very improper… an act of desperation,” and it “sounded like a veiled quid-pro-quo.”Aug. 17, 2022