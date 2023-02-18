‘BS,’ ‘Insane,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Nuts,’ ‘Reckless,’: Fox News legal bomb goes off

Bombshell new evidence in Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit amps up pressure on Fox News. A new filing reveals star Fox News hosts knew Trump’s election claims were "BS" and “insane” but peddled them and promoted them on air anyway. The text and email evidence shows even Fox News titan Rupert Murdoch called the conspiracies "really crazy stuff." Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele and New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg join “The Beat.”Feb. 18, 2023