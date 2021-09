A California judge has suspended Jamie Spears as the pop star’s conservator, preventing him from continuing to control her life and money. Whether or not her conservatorship will be terminated entirely is still to be ruled on. Erin Lee Carr, filmmaker and director of the Netflix documentary “Britney vs Spears,” joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the update in the case and what’s to come.Sept. 29, 2021