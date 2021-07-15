Britney Spears case shines spotlight on sexism in U.S. courts

Britney Spears was back in court to fight for her legal freedom after remaining under a 13-year conservatorship that gives her father control over her life and finances. Spears spoke out in court, asserting she wants her father removed as her conservator and charged with conservatorship abuse. She added she is “extremely scared” of her father and that “this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.” The judge ruled she can now hire her own lawyer. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by civil rights attorney Nancy Erika Smith to discuss the development in the case and how Spears’ battle shines a light on sexism in courts.