  • Going nuclear: Can Trump lose 2024 from 'ballot ban'? Top official on SCOTUS case with Ari Melber

    10:49
    Breaking: Supreme Court takes case to ban Trump from 2024 ballot: Melber Report

    06:11
    Trump vet Roger Stone busted on tape: I told Trump to deploy military with ‘Insurrection Act’

    07:43

  • Busted: As Trump eyes jail risk, new report busts millions from U.S. adversaries abroad

    11:46

  • Who says Trump is wrong on ‘get out of jail’ card’? His own lawyer, GOP leader, Nixon...

    12:04

  • Jail cell or Oval Office? High stakes for Trump’s 2024 as Biden hits Jan. 6 again

    03:54

  • ‘Pummeling’ Trump into losing: GOP candidates ignore lessons from Trump’s past failures

    06:51

  • Murder at the State of the Union? Nightmare Trump scenarios outlined in DOJ coup case

    12:03

  • ‘You’re describing a coup’? Confessions to convictions in 'The Beat with Ari Melber’ highlights

    10:08

  • Trump’s ticking legal bomb: Inside RICO DA Fani Willis’ record – Melber report

    11:58

  • Trump facing prison, ballot ban or trial delay? Judges may decide Trump’s fate in 2024

    07:33

  • Mary Trump slams 'vile' Trump enabler Stephen Miller

    07:57

  • 'Most dangerous person': Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen slams Trump on racist remarks

    06:24

  • Colorado Supreme Court kicks Trump off the state's 2024 ballot

    12:00

  • ‘Total body slam’: Neal Katyal on Mark Meadows' RICO clash

    05:14

  • Trump lawyer nightmare: Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million for election lies

    09:40

  • Trump's crisis deepens as Biden jobs boom undercuts MAGA lies

    07:19

  • Trump 2024 panic: 'Loser' prediction fizzles amidst Biden job surge, stock rally

    07:19

  • Coup bombshell: Trump's anti-police agenda ensnares new GOP speaker vowing to hide MAGA fugitives

    09:41

  • Pause: DOJ says Trump is not immune from prison, but coup trial delayed for SCOTUS review

    07:22

The Beat with Ari

Breaking: Supreme Court takes case to ban Trump from 2024 ballot: Melber Report

06:11

The Supreme Court agreed to consider whether the former President Donald Trump could be deemed ineligible to run for federal office again because of his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports and is joined by Election Law expert Rick Hasen and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Jan. 5, 2024

