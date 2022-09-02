IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Breaking: Jan. 6 committee seeking Newt Gingrich testimony on false election claims

05:25

See the moment news breaks that the January 6 committee is seeking a transcribed interview with former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich. Gingrich reportedly “in contact with senior advisors to President Trump” over false election claims. Former Federal Prosecutor Renato Mariotti adding that he is surprised to hear Gingrich is being sought out, and that “my first question would be ‘what conversations he was in with Eastman, Clark and others regarding those fake electors.'”Sept. 2, 2022

