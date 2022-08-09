Bombshell verdict stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as Fox News braces amid lawsuit over election lies

A jury hits MAGA loyalist Alex Jones with $50 million in fines for lying about the Sandy Hook massacre and putting grieving parents through “hell.” MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on the warning for other conspiracy theorists spewing lies. Fox News is facing a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, alleging the network lied about the election and defamed the company. Mother Jones’ David Corn saying, “This jury has sent a signal that we’re not gonna allow First Amendment rights to protect the promotion of reckless disinformation.”Aug. 9, 2022